!!!пож!!! Напишите транскрипцию русскими буквами!!! пож!!! How about pasta with chicken in tomato sauce for dinner tonight? That sounds great! Have we got everything we need? Let's look in the cupboards. We've got some past...

Английский язык

!!!пож!!! Напишите транскрипцию русскими буквами!!! пож!!! How about pasta with chicken in tomato sauce for dinner tonight? That sounds great! Have we got everything we need? Let's look in the cupboards. We've got some pasta and some tomato sauce. Are there any onions? We've got a lot of onions, but there isn't any garlic. Is there any cheese? There is some, but there isn't any chicken. And there isn't much olive oil. OK ,let's make a shopping list, then.

Автор: Гость