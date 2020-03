Пожалуйста переведите в косвенную речь. Lion: What's going on? Who is here? Mause: Do you see me? Lion: Who are you? Mause: I'm your friend. Can I help you? Lion: Yes, please. But how will you do it? Mouse: Don't worry. I can g...

Английский язык

Пожалуйста переведите в косвенную речь. Lion: What's going on? Who is here? Mause: Do you see me? Lion: Who are you? Mause: I'm your friend. Can I help you? Lion: Yes, please. But how will you do it? Mouse: Don't worry. I can gnaw the net. Lion: Why do you want to help me? Are you afraid of me? Mouse: Oh ho no! I'm just your friend. перевод английский и русский

Автор: Гость