Пожалуйста помогите мне написать рассказ о любимом герое в Present Simple

I’m mad about comics and movies based on fantastic stories about superheroes, mutants and other fictional extraordinary characters with super-powers. My favorite one is Batman. This character is a member of DC and he could be found in a plenty of cartoons, comics and video games. Batman is a nickname of a rich orphan Bruce Wayne who lost his parents when he was a kid – they were gunned down within sight of a small boy (Bruce). This moment changed a lot in his life. He inherited big money, family business and lived in a big house with a family butler, Albert. But Bruce didn’t become an ordinary man, but a billionaire industrialist and a well-known playboy with secrets. He decided to be the greatest weapon against crime and save lives of ordinary people.Unlike most of Marvel and DC superheroes Batman has no such unusual skills and super-powers as super-strength, super-speed, flight, invulnerability, x-ray vision, self-healing, etc. Although, he is the most featured superhero of all, because he’s a brilliant detective, a talented jack-of-all-trades, who’s mastered fighting aircrafts. Batman has created his own Batarangs, Batmobile and Utility Belt filled with different types of weapon. He’s always five steps ahead of his foes. Batman is the main protector of Gotham City, dressed like a bat. I suppose that all Batman movies have become a part of classical cinematography. My favorite one is The Dark Knight with Christian Bale. Now I’m waiting with impatience for a new movie Batman vs. Superman with Ben Affleck. In my opinion, Batman is the obvious proof you don’t need any super-powers to protect somebody and become somebody’s personal hero. He shows people, that the world is our oyster and everybody could change it.