Английский язык
Пожалуйста, помогите написать письмо!!! Write a letter to Richard answering his questions. Remember the structure of an informal letter and the rules of its writing. Его вопросы звучат так: Have you ever been to a theme park, or a funfair? Are there many theme parks in your region?What do you think about theme parks?
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
Hi Richard, Thanks for your letter.how you and your family? I like theme parks but I nevergo to theme parks.In my region doesn^t got theme parks.I don^t know how to look like theme parks. Sorry,I must do my homework. With love, Andrew.
Геометрия
Қазақ тiлi