Английский язык

Пожалуйста помогите перевести расказ Clndella. This is the story of Cinderella.She is a beautiful girl.She hasn't got a mother.Her father has got a second wife now,and she is Cinderella's stepmother.She is a horrible woman. She has got two daughters, Pat and Liz.They are Cinderella's stepsisters. Cinderella: Good morning,Daddy,dear! Father:Good morning,my child.How are you today?

