Правила поведение на дорогах ,на английском .
Road users (drivers, pedestrians andpassenger) must:-Know and comply with the relevant regulations of traffic rules, traffic signals, signs and differenttags, as well as comply with the orders controllers;-Remember that in our country is established right-hand traffic vehicles.• Participants of traffic are prohibited:-povrezhdat or contaminate the coating roads;-snimat, obstruct, damage, unauthorized install traffic signs, traffic lights and other technicalmeans the organization of movement;-ostavlyat objects on the road, interfere with themovement.
