Преобразуйте в скобках существительные во множе¬ственное число и произведите вс?? необходимые изменения. 1. (The sheep) is eating grass. 2. (Her brother in law) is (an engineer). 3. (The roof) of this (house) is flat. 4. Th...

Английский язык

Преобразуйте в скобках существительные во множе¬ственное число и произведите вс?? необходимые изменения. 1. (The sheep) is eating grass. 2. (Her brother in law) is (an engineer). 3. (The roof) of this (house) is flat. 4. This is the (plan) of this (report). 5. There is a yellow (leaf) on the (ground). 6. This is a black tie.

Автор: Гость