Преобразуйте в скобках существительные во множе¬ственное число и произведите вс?? необходимые изменения. 1. (The sheep) is eating grass. 2. (Her brother in law) is (an engineer). 3. (The roof) of this (house) is flat. 4. Th...

Английский язык
Преобразуйте в скобках существительные во множе¬ственное число и произведите вс?? необходимые изменения. 1. (The sheep) is eating grass. 2. (Her brother in law) is (an engineer). 3. (The roof) of this (house) is flat. 4. This is the (plan) of this (report). 5. There is a yellow (leaf) on the (ground). 6. This is a black tie.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. The sheep are eating grass. 2. Her brothers-in-law are engineers. 3. The roofs of these houses are flat. 4. These are the plans of these reports. 5. There are yellow leaves on the ground. 6. These are black ties.
