Английский язык
Прошу, очень надо! Task 2. Fill in the gaps with the correct particle. 1. We turned _____ the heater because the room was cold. 2. Anna was offered the job, but she turned it ______. 3. I can’t hear the news. Please turn ______ the volume on the TV. 4. Sam turned ______ on the doorstep at midnight in the pouring rain. 5. That music is very loud. Could you turn the volume ______, please? 6. Turn ______ the page and look at exercise ten.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 on 2 away 3 up 4  5 off 6 
