Прошу помогите, срочно надо, очень срочно, you are on holiday. write a postcard to your friend. Include: 1) the place you are in. 2) how you like it. 3) what the weather is like. 4) what you are doing. Это английский в фо...
Английский язык
Прошу помогите, срочно надо, очень срочно, you are on holiday. write a postcard to your friend. Include: 1) the place you are in. 2) how you like it. 3) what the weather is like. 4) what you are doing. Это английский в фокусе, 5 класс, Workbook, ( у кого есть , там стр. 56 № 2 модуль 7d) прошу помогите, очень срочно надо
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Dear Anton, I'm writing to you from London. This is really a great city with its old cathedrals, churches, palaces and museums . I took some pictures of London. Most of all I enjoyed going on а river trip down the Thames. We saw the Houses of Parliament along the north bank of the Thames. The clock tower of the Houses of Parliament is famous for its big hour bell known as «Big Ben». We saw the Tower of London near Tower Bridge. We also visited Buckingham Palace where the Queen lives. Tonight we are going to the London Eye and Trafalgar Square. By the way, we are lucky because the weather is warm and sunny. No rain! I enjoy doing the sights very much. When I return come to me to see all the pics. See you soon, Sasha
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Окружающий мир