Put in the necessary prepositions. 1. Parents usually take care----their children. 2. Will you take the rubbish ----, please? 3. London is rich ----parks and gardens. 4. My friend is fond --- football. 5. Linda is responsi...

Гость: Гость:

1. Parents usually take care of their children. 2. Will you take the rubbish out, please? 3. London is rich in parks and gardens. 4. My friend is fond of football. 5. Linda is responsible for the cultural programme. 6. What are you usually tired of? 7. Our city is famous for white nights. 8. When you were in Moscow who did you stay with ? 9. The society fights for endangered animals 10. Why doesn’t she get rid of these old things?