Put in the verbs in brackets in the passive voice. Make questions for the underlined jrds A lot of postcards (write) already ten pictures already (take) the book (sell) already a campfire just (make) the lights (turn ...

Английский язык

Put in the verbs in brackets in the passive voice. Make questions for the underlined jrds A lot of postcards (write) already ten pictures already (take) the book (sell) already a campfire just (make) the lights (turn off) just

Автор: Гость