Put the verbs in brackets into the correct tense. 1 A: There's a lovely smell coming from the kitchen. B: Yes, I ...'ve been cooking... (cook) biscuits. 2 A: … (you/ever/go) to Australia? B: No, I haven't. 3 A: Did you mana...

Английский язык
Put the verbs in brackets into the correct tense. 1 A: There's a lovely smell coming from the kitchen. B: Yes, I ...'ve been cooking... (cook) biscuits. 2 A: … (you/ever/go) to Australia? B: No, I haven't. 3 A: Did you manage to get to the bank yesterday? B: No, it … (close) by the time I got there. 4 A: Are you new to this area? B: No. I … (live) in this area for three years. 5 A: I see you finally bought a new video. B: Yes, I … (try) to fix the old one for ages when I decided to buy a new one. 6 A: Is Mr Dixon free yet? B: No, he … (be) in a meeting at the moment. 7 A: Where did you go for dinner on your birthday? B: I … (go) to the new Chinese restaurant in town. 8 A: What are you looking for? B: My keys. I … (lose) them. 9 A: Did you find the papers you were looking for? B: Yes. They … (be) on my desk all the time. 10 A: I'm tired. We … (walk) all morning. B: Let's stop and have something to eat, then. 11 A: What … (you/buy) your mother for Christmas? B: I got her a new jumper. 12 A: What time … (you/leave) tomorrow? B: Very early. At 6 o'clock in the morning. 13 A: Linda is very good at her job, isn't she? b: Yes. She … (do) the same job for thirty years. 14 A: When did you see Janet? B: While I … (wait) at the bus stop yesterday morning. 15 A: Have you made plans for Saturday yet? B: Yes, I … (go) to the cinema with Ed. 16 A: Where were you at 5 o'clock yesterday? B: I … (have) a lesson. 17 A: Did you enjoy your flight? B: Yes, but I was nervous because I … (not/fly) before.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
2 have you ever 3 it was closed 4 I эму been living 5 I tried to fix... 6 No, he's been in a meeting at the moment. 7 I went to the new Chinese restaurant in town. 8 My keys. I've lost them. 9 Yes. They were on my desk all the time. 10 We 've been walking all morning. 11 what did you buy..... 12 What time are you leaving tomorrow? 13 Yes. She's been doing the same job for thirty years. 14 While I ёму been waiting at the bus stop yesterday morning. 15 Yes, I \m going to the cinema with Ed. 16 I had a lesson. 17 Yes, but I was nervous because I haven't flied before.
