Put the verbs in brackets into the correct tense. 1 A: There's a lovely smell coming from the kitchen. B: Yes, I ...'ve been cooking... (cook) biscuits. 2 A: … (you/ever/go) to Australia? B: No, I haven't. 3 A: Did you mana...

Put the verbs in brackets into the correct tense. 1 A: There's a lovely smell coming from the kitchen. B: Yes, I ...'ve been cooking... (cook) biscuits. 2 A: … (you/ever/go) to Australia? B: No, I haven't. 3 A: Did you manage to get to the bank yesterday? B: No, it … (close) by the time I got there. 4 A: Are you new to this area? B: No. I … (live) in this area for three years. 5 A: I see you finally bought a new video. B: Yes, I … (try) to fix the old one for ages when I decided to buy a new one. 6 A: Is Mr Dixon free yet? B: No, he … (be) in a meeting at the moment. 7 A: Where did you go for dinner on your birthday? B: I … (go) to the new Chinese restaurant in town. 8 A: What are you looking for? B: My keys. I … (lose) them. 9 A: Did you find the papers you were looking for? B: Yes. They … (be) on my desk all the time. 10 A: I'm tired. We … (walk) all morning. B: Let's stop and have something to eat, then. 11 A: What … (you/buy) your mother for Christmas? B: I got her a new jumper. 12 A: What time … (you/leave) tomorrow? B: Very early. At 6 o'clock in the morning. 13 A: Linda is very good at her job, isn't she? b: Yes. She … (do) the same job for thirty years. 14 A: When did you see Janet? B: While I … (wait) at the bus stop yesterday morning. 15 A: Have you made plans for Saturday yet? B: Yes, I … (go) to the cinema with Ed. 16 A: Where were you at 5 o'clock yesterday? B: I … (have) a lesson. 17 A: Did you enjoy your flight? B: Yes, but I was nervous because I … (not/fly) before.

