Раскройте скобки, поставив глагол в Present Simple. 1. The baby (often / wake) up in the middle of the night. 2. The children (not / do) any housework. Their mother (do) it. 3. How often (students / take) examinations? II. Раскройте скобки, поставив глагол в Present Continuous. 1. Listen! Somebody (play) the guitar. 2. Hush! The children (sleep). 3. They (not / have) lunch at the moment. – Oh, (they / still / work )?
1. often wakes up 2. don't do....does 3. do students take 1. is playing 2. are sleeping 3. are not having...are they still working
