Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в одном из следующих времен: Present Simple, Past Simple, Future Simple; Present Continuous; Present Perfect. 1. Their father often __________ (to go) to rock concerts. 2. Where are the c...

Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в одном из следующих времен: Present Simple, Past Simple, Future Simple; Present Continuous; Present Perfect. 1. Their father often __________ (to go) to rock concerts. 2. Where are the children? They ________ (to watch) TV in the room now. 3. Alice _____________ (not to take) the bus to school every day. She usually ____________ (to walk) to school. 4. Ann _________never _______ (to go) camping. 5. Tomorrow Nick ________________(not to go) to the cinema because he ____________(to go) to the cin¬ema yesterday. 6. _________you ___________________ (ever/to play) chess? You should try it. I’m sure it’s the sort that you’d like. Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в одном из следующих времен: Present Simple, Past Simple, Future Simple; Present Continuous; Present Perfect. 7. I __________(to be) sorry, I ____________________(not to do) my homework. I ________(to be) ill yesterday and _________________(not to know) what to do. I ______________(to do) my lessons tomorrow. — If you ______________(not to do) your homework tomorrow, you____________ (to get) a bad mark. 8. Look! Jane_____________ (to swim) across the river. 9. Don't go to Nick's place now, he ______________(to work). If you ______________(to come) after seven, he ___________(to be) very glad. 10. Yesterday I _____________(to put) five apples into the vase. Where_______ they _____(to be) now? — I ______________(to eat) them. ______you__________ (to bring) some more tomorrow?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.goes 2.are watching 3.doesnt take. walks 4.had never gone(go) ?? 5.will not go.went 6.have you ever play chess 7.im sorry.i dont do my homework.i was ill.didnt know what to do.i will do my lessons. didnt do your homework.you will get 8.is swimming 9.is working.came.will be 10.put.are.ate.will you bring в чем нибудь могла ошибиться(
