Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в одном из следующих времен: Present Simple, Past Simple, Future Simple; Present Continuous; Present Perfect. 1. Their father often __________ (to go) to rock concerts. 2. Where are the c...

Английский язык

Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в одном из следующих времен: Present Simple, Past Simple, Future Simple; Present Continuous; Present Perfect. 1. Their father often __________ (to go) to rock concerts. 2. Where are the children? They ________ (to watch) TV in the room now. 3. Alice _____________ (not to take) the bus to school every day. She usually ____________ (to walk) to school. 4. Ann _________never _______ (to go) camping. 5. Tomorrow Nick ________________(not to go) to the cinema because he ____________(to go) to the cin¬ema yesterday. 6. _________you ___________________ (ever/to play) chess? You should try it. I’m sure it’s the sort that you’d like. Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в одном из следующих времен: Present Simple, Past Simple, Future Simple; Present Continuous; Present Perfect. 7. I __________(to be) sorry, I ____________________(not to do) my homework. I ________(to be) ill yesterday and _________________(not to know) what to do. I ______________(to do) my lessons tomorrow. — If you ______________(not to do) your homework tomorrow, you____________ (to get) a bad mark. 8. Look! Jane_____________ (to swim) across the river. 9. Don't go to Nick's place now, he ______________(to work). If you ______________(to come) after seven, he ___________(to be) very glad. 10. Yesterday I _____________(to put) five apples into the vase. Where_______ they _____(to be) now? — I ______________(to eat) them. ______you__________ (to bring) some more tomorrow?

