Рассказ на тему моя семья для 3 класса

My familyМоя семья There are four of us in my family: a father, a mother, me and younger brother. My father’s name is Vladimir, he is a bus driver. My mother’s name is Natalya, she is a kindergarten teacher. My name is Alexander, I am in the fifth grade and I go to music school. My younger brother’s name is Andrey, he is in the first grade. I always help him to do homework and I look after him while my mother and father are at work. We like to play ball and watch animated cartoons. We go fishing together with father. After that our mother cooks delicious fish soup. If we have time to spare we always spend it together. We like going to the cinema and walking in the park. In the summer we go to the river for swimming or go to the forest to gather berries and mushrooms. In the winter we go skiing and skating. I and my brother always help our parents. We wash up dishes and sweep the floor. Moreover, we tidy our rooms ourselves. My parents are the best! Our family is very united, close-knit and happy