Рассказ о дренем идоле на английском языке

Large shigir idol -arheologichesky monument, the oldest surviving wooden sculpture in the world (age estimated at 11 thousand. Years), made of larch epohumezolita (IX millennium BC. E.) Is stored in the Sverdlovsk regional museum in Yekaterinburg. Detection Large shigir idol made of whole chopped logs Siberian larch age of not less than 157 years . The preserved portion - the upper half of the body with a head and a lower fragment zatёsanny tapered recess with the base, due to which the projections are formed may idol portraying legs. The body has the shape of the board, rectangular in cross-section, the upper part (head) and lower, sharpened tapered, three-dimensional. Svetlana Savchenko and Michael G. Jilin found that Big shigir idol not dig in the lower part of the ground, as previously thought, and was tacked to something, perhaps a tree or a pole. This is evidenced by the preservation of all parts of the same sculpture, on the border of land and air the wood would rot. Woodworking was conducted on freshly cut trunk of stone tools .