Рассказ о своей комнате. Используя слова in, on, under, behind, next to, in front of НА АНГЛИЙСКОМ! Заранее спасибо.
In my room there is a king size bed. I feel myself like king when I sleep on it. Next to the bed there is a wardrobe, where are all my clothes. Behind the bed there is a desk and my personal computer. In the middle of the room there is a coffee table, on the floor soft pretty carpet. Как использовать under и in front of я не придумал, может тебе что-то в голову придёт:)
