Английский язык

Read and put the paragraphs in the correct order. 1The best day of the year was when i went to the funfair with Larry. 2We bought tickets for all the scary rides-the best one was the Monster House! 3Later,we ate burgers and chips for dinner and the waiter gave us a free Coke! 4In the evening,we stayed to watch the fireworks and we left the funfair at eight o clock.It was a really special day!

