Read the letter and put the verbs in brackets into the correct tense 1. (like)to find out because I just hear of a job that exactly (suit)him, but if he (not apply)fairly soon of course he (not get it).I last (see) him about a...

Гость: Гость:

1. (I'd like) to find out because I've just heard of a job that exactly (suits) him, but if he (does not apply) fairly soon of course he (will not get it). I last (saw) him about a month ago, when he had just (left) his job with the film company. He (said) he (was going) to France for a holiday and he (promised) to send me a postcard with his French address as soon as he (found) a place to stay. But I have heard nothing of him since then and I (do not even know) whether he went to France or not. If you (know) his address I will be very grateful if you phone me. I (have tried) to phone you several times but your phone doesn't seem to be working.