Read the letter and put the verbs in brackets into the correct tense 1. (like)to find out because I just hear of a job that exactly (suit)him, but if he (not apply)fairly soon of course he (not get it).I last (see) him about a month ago,when he just (leave) his job with the film company. He (say) he (go) to France a holiday and 11 (promise) to send me a postcard with his french address as soon as he (find)a place to say. But I have heard nothing since then and (not know) even whether he went to France or not. If you (know) his address I will be veru gratetful if you phone me.I (try) to phone you several times but your phone doesnt seem to be working
1. (I'd like) to find out because I've just heard of a job that exactly (suits) him, but if he (does not apply) fairly soon of course he (will not get it). I last (saw) him about a month ago, when he had just (left) his job with the film company. He (said) he (was going) to France for a holiday and he (promised) to send me a postcard with his French address as soon as he (found) a place to stay. But I have heard nothing of him since then and I (do not even know) whether he went to France or not. If you (know) his address I will be very grateful if you phone me. I (have tried) to phone you several times but your phone doesn't seem to be working.
