Read the rules and the examples. Then make sentences. _________________ We use this/these for things near us. We use this in the singular and these in the plural. We use that/those for things far away from us. We use that in th...

Английский язык
Read the rules and the examples. Then make sentences. _________________ We use this/these for things near us. We use this in the singular and these in the plural. We use that/those for things far away from us. We use that in the singular and those in the plural.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. This 2. These 3. This 4. These 5. That 6. Those 7. Those 8. That
