Read the rules and the examples. Then make sentences. _________________ We use this/these for things near us. We use this in the singular and these in the plural. We use that/those for things far away from us. We use that in th...

Английский язык

Read the rules and the examples. Then make sentences. _________________ We use this/these for things near us. We use this in the singular and these in the plural. We use that/those for things far away from us. We use that in the singular and those in the plural.

Автор: Гость