Read the story about Andrews trip.Have you ever been to Australia or China? Last summer Andrew went to Australia.He spent two weeks there.Andrew liked the country very much.He saw the kangaroos and koalas, took lots of phot...

Английский язык

Read the story about Andrews trip.Have you ever been to Australia or China? Last summer Andrew went to Australia.He spent two weeks there.Andrew liked the country very much.He saw the kangaroos and koalas, took lots of photos and bought handmade souvenirs for his friends at home. He also enjoyed traditional Australia meals. Next summer Andrew is going to China. He has never been to China. b) Write the questions about Andrews trip. 1.............................?To Australia. 2.............................?2 weeks. 3.............................?Yes, he did. Very much. 4.............................?The kangaroos and the koalas. 5.............................?Handmade souvenirs. 6.............................?Yes, he did. They were tasty. 7..........................?To China. 8.........................?Yes, he did. Lots of photos. 9..........................? No, he hasn/t.

