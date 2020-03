Ребята, напишите текст по английскому про Кими Райкконен.

Гость: Гость:

Finnish racing driver , world champion in Formula 1 series ,three vice world champion and double bronze medalist. Is the season 2007-2009 played for the team Ferrari. Since 2009 , actively participated in rally racing : Rally Finland debut in the World Rally Champion ship . born October 17 .1979 in (Espoo ) Finland height of 1 meter 75 cm weight 62 kg number Formula 1: 7 points in career 1131 participants Grand prix 226 .