Ребята,помогите пожалуйста!!!!!!!!! Last year my family and i ........ (go) to Englan.We ........ (want) to see as many places of interest as possible.We ............(arrive) in London in the evening.It (take) us long to find ...

Английский язык

Ребята,помогите пожалуйста!!!!!!!!! Last year my family and i ........ (go) to Englan.We ........ (want) to see as many places of interest as possible.We ............(arrive) in London in the evening.It (take) us long to find our hotel.When we ........ (arrive) at the hotel at last,it .....(be) late.I ............... (be) very tired and ........... (go) to bed at once.In the morning we ......... (decide) to go sightseeing around the English capital.We (begin) our excursion with rhe centre of the citi.When we ..... (come) to Buckingham Palace,there .......... (be) a lot of people in front of it."What ............. (they,do) here?"I ............. (ask) my mother."They (watch) the Changing os the Guard," she .................. (answer).It ........... (be) really wonderful.Then we (make) a bus tour around London.We .............. (stay) in London for a week and every day i ....... (learn) something new.I ............. (like) our trip very much.Before leaving London i ......... (tell) my mother,"Mum,next time when we ........... (come) to England we (stay) ar Bamp;B.I .............. (not know) about it before.But i ............. (hear) much about it during our trip and i would like to have my own opinion about it" Надо слова в скобках,поставить в правильную форму.Напишите номер предложения и ответ(ы)

Автор: Гость