Английский язык

Ребята срочно 34 балла , от этого зависит моя четвертная оценка!!!!!! Complete the sentences with reflexive pronouns and write and them down. 1)Why don't you believe me?I saw it ... . 2)We really enjoyed ... at the concert yesterday. 3)Don't give the scissors to the baby: he can cut ... . 4)They told me their story ... when we met the other day. 5)My sister often makes her own clothes ... . 6)I hope you will understand the truth ... . 7)Sea air ... is good for people's health.

Автор: Гость