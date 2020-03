Ребята выручайте надо написать сочинение по английскому в Present Continuous!!!!!!!!!По этой ??артинке ,что там делают люди ОБЯЗАТЕЛЬНО В Present Continuous

Гость: Гость:

On the photo we can see a crowded street, there are a lot of people, who are going to somewhere. We can see a bus, that is riding and quite a few cars, that are riding to somewhere, too. A man in the foreground is smoking a cigarette. An old couple not far from him is standing, staring at something. Some of people are talking on their phones, some are talking with each other. Everyone is thinking about their own. Someone is shopping and someone is having a date.