Решите пожалуйста всё что на фото

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) They are not understand Spanish. 2)My friend did not buy a new car. 3)John did not clean the bathroom. 4)The teacher does not close the window. 5)The girls can not play handball. 6)Our dog bite the cat. 7)The mechanic did not repairs cars. 8)The electricians test is not the fire alarm. 9)Levi Strauss did not invite the blue jeans. 10)Frank is not taking photos. Ну старалась как могла.
