Rewrite the two sentences as one sentence using When or While. He was running away. He fell on the floor. He was running away when he fell on the floor. 1. She was walking home. Someone stole her bag. (while) 2. It began to...
Английский язык
Rewrite the two sentences as one sentence using When or While. He was running away. He fell on the floor. He was running away when he fell on the floor. 1. She was walking home. Someone stole her bag. (while) 2. It began to rain. They were having a picnic. (when) 3. I was cleaning my room. I found five pounds. (when) 4. The detectives wew looking in the car. They found an important clue. (while) 5. John arrived. We were having dinner. (while)
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. While she was walking home someone stole her bag. 2. They were having a picnic when it began to rain. 3. I was cleaning my room when I found five pounds. 4. While the detectives were looking the car they found an important clue. 5. While we were having dinner John arrived.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Решеть задачу.... ФАНЕРНЫЙ ЯЩИК ДЛЯ ПОСЫЛКИ ИМЕЕТ ФОРМУ ПРЯМОУГОЛНОГО ПАРАЛЕПИПЕД?? С РАЗМЕРАМИ 40 СМ 25 СМ И 20СМ ЕГО ПЕРЕВЯЗЫВАЮТ ШПАГАТОМ КАК ПО...
Математика
На решение задачи и уровненная Митя затратил 4/5ч . Сколько времени выполняла эту р??боту Оля, если на решение задачи она затратила на 5/12 часа ме...
Русский язык
Дать этим предложениям характеристику.1.Наступила чудесная летняя пора.2.Долгими ??ветлыми вечерами мы с соседскими ребятами ходили на длинные прог...
Алгебра