Английский язык

Rewrite the two sentences as one sentence using When or While. He was running away. He fell on the floor. He was running away when he fell on the floor. 1. She was walking home. Someone stole her bag. (while) 2. It began to rain. They were having a picnic. (when) 3. I was cleaning my room. I found five pounds. (when) 4. The detectives wew looking in the car. They found an important clue. (while) 5. John arrived. We were having dinner. (while)

