Сочинение на английском языке :good citizens

What it means to be a citizen.. . The question is not idle, especially for those who will soon graduate from high school. What ideas will be put into the minds of the young person, depends on many things. To love the land in which they live, to love her greens, water, all living things, and understand what value its value is immeasurable. Centuries pass.. . But do not lose their significance in the words of Pushkin: Liberty until we burn, While the heart to honor the living, My friend!. . Homeland dedicate Great gusts of soul!. . Citizenship is inseparable from morality, from his best qualities: honesty, unselfishness, intolerance to evil and lying, ability to make friends unselfishly and. To develop such qualities in yourself means that at every step to learn how to overcome the fear, the cowardice, the desire for their own well-being. Fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers in the war defended our great distance, our spaces and have carried through fierce fighting true love of country. We will be hard to multiply the glory of his state. I believe that a little time will pass and there will come another era in the life of my country. Will be our generous and fertile land, and the cities and villages - rich. Want to see Russia a peaceful, powerful, technically advanced. But it all depends on us, on those who tomorrow will come in life.