Сочинение на английском языке про компьютер (около 10 предложений).Помогите пожалуйста, мне очень-очень нужно...

Гость: Гость:

These days people cannot imagine their lives without modern technologies in particular without a computer. Computer has become a vital part of human life. It is an obligatory tool of human development. Every major and minor industry is computerized. Computers do their jobs efficiently, fast, and productively. No doubt they have made our lives much easier.. But the problem is that together with the positive effects of the computers they also have negative impact on human beings.. Many people whose jobs are connected with computers complain on health problems such as headaches, RSI, backache, poor vision. Moreover, spending a lot of time at the computer results in eating a lot of foods which in its turn leads to the obesity. The group, which is most at risk, is young children.