Сочинение. Объем 200-250 слов

Many people are taking up extreme sport nowadays as it is becoming more and more popular. People who are actively involved in this kind of sport say that it helps them overcome themselves and build character as it is very challenging and rewarding. Some people say it is not at all. They say it is very dangerous and it's not worth thr risks a person takes. In the first place, I agree that extreme sport is a good way of trying to understand who you actually are and what you can do. It helps people to go beyond borders, it helps them see themselves at a completely new and different angle. In the second place, I think any kinf of sport can be dangerous unless you take care of everything in your way that could potentially be harmful to you. We are exposed to risks every day in our routine life. Extreme kind of sport gives us an excellent opportunity to think that if we are not willing to face the risks in our life we are not going to be able to get through. Nonetheless, we have to mindful of the fact that a bit of rationality in terms of thinking is a good aspect when taking risks especially when someone's life depends on it. Secondly, I agree that if there is a chance to avoid a certain risk we have to take it because we are to fragile to let something very brief take out life. To sum it all up, I think that even though there are various situations when we are exposed to risks we should never forget that risks are a key part of our lives and that without trying something we will never be able to see ourselves as we really are and build our character according to our wishes.