Переделайте в косвенную речь:( очень надо "Can i have your name please?" The policeman asked the young boy "Are you seeing Gregory this week?" Mary asked Jane "What time shall we be back?"sha asked "Have you read the report...

Английский язык
Переделайте в косвенную речь:( очень надо "Can i have your name please?" The policeman asked the young boy "Are you seeing Gregory this week?" Mary asked Jane "What time shall we be back?"sha asked "Have you read the reports?" he asked his assistant
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
The policeman asked the young boy if he could have his name mary asked jane if she was seeing gregory that week she asked what time they(we) would be back he asked his assistant if he/she had read the reports
