Английский язык

Хеееелп, переведите в косвенную речь, пожалуйста :3 "Who left the bag?" the tickets inspector asked the passengers "Where had they gone when the police arrived?" he wanted to know "How many people will there be at the party?" Julia asked her husband "Who broke the vase?" my father asked "What are you doing these days?" James asked his girlfriend "How much did it cost?" Tom asked his wife

