Английский язык
Хеееелп, переведите в косвенную речь, пожалуйста :3 "Who left the bag?" the tickets inspector asked the passengers "Where had they gone when the police arrived?" he wanted to know "How many people will there be at the party?" Julia asked her husband "Who broke the vase?" my father asked "What are you doing these days?" James asked his girlfriend "How much did it cost?" Tom asked his wife
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
the tickets inspector asked the passengers who had left the bag he wanted to know where they had gone when the police arrived julia asked her husband how many people there would be at the party my father asked who had broken the glass james asked his girlfriend wha she was doing those days tom asked his wife how much it cost
