Нужно перевести в косвенную речь, хееелп:( "Who helping your mother about the house?" Phil asked Ann "When did you have to get up yesterday?" I asked my friend "How long hace you been living here?" She asked me " Which cou...

Нужно перевести в косвенную речь, хееелп:( "Who helping your mother about the house?" Phil asked Ann "When did you have to get up yesterday?" I asked my friend "How long hace you been living here?" She asked me " Which countries will you be visiting? " Sarah doesn't know " What washing power do you use?" the sales girl asked Christina
Phil asked Ann who was hepling her mother about the house I asked my friend when he had to get up the day before she asked me how long i had been living there sarah doesn't know which countries I will be visiting the sales girl asked Christina what washing powder she uses
