Сочинение по английскому языку для 5 класса про Санкт-Петербург

Saint Petersburg is rare in its beauty of the city. It is impossible to list all the definitions which describe it: the pearl of the Russian state, one of the most beautiful cities on the planet, majestic, etc. Almost every street has a relationship to historical events. You can rest on Ostrovsky square on which the monument to Empress Catherine II. There is a significant architectural structure – the Alexandrinsky theatre. Behind the theater is a unique street that is similar to what there is in the world – the street of the Architect Rossi. This street is characterized by absolute symmetry. The street length is 220 meters, width and length is 22 meters, all the buildings are exactly the same. Walking down the street the street Architect Rossi, You will be taken to the embankment of the Fontanka river. This place is situated Lomonosov bridge. Should go to the Anichkov bridge is just around the corner. This bridge is a wonderful equestrian groups Peter Klodt