Сочинить историю на хелуин про врача

Есть страшилка) Но я не уверена что подходит, просто может вдохновить) We talk about our pathologist. This young man 25 years is quite an attractive appearance. In the middle of the semester, he replaced us by our teacher, who refused. He had just finished graduate school, little experience, but it teaches great listening with their mouths open. After the lecture, he dictates very quickly, we record your speech on a tape recorder. One of the lectures he told us the following story. "If anyone knows, Rostov (there are often give birth to dead children or children with abnormalities) is the Institute of obstetrics and Pediatrics. For a lot of money to our University, the Institute buys the body of infants to the practice of students and for the Museum. I was there as an assistant pathologist, sometimes helped him to open the body, but mostly just "health." When I was in high school, I was allowed to open the body alone, without assistants. On this day, our University bought a batch of corpses after accidents and few deaths from NIIAP. The bodies of adults engaged students to surgeons, watching what and where to sew. I have children. The party was very decent — about ten bodies. Decided to divide themselves to work for three days. In the evening, having finished all things, I came to the morgue and locked the door. With me was the only medic Eugene. We put on the table the corpse of a boy. Jack confusedly from the table and asked to get out of the sectional hall — it was also a boy, his son was like. I gave him a resolution prepared all the tools and started the autopsy. First, we worked with children's bodies, so though they acted slowly and carefully. Turned scalp and was about to open the skull, when he heard a baby crying. I dropped everything and ran to the refrigerator, thinking that the midwives gave us a live kid (and this happened). Seeing me, Jack rolled his eyes: — Why are you running? I told him that somewhere, a kid crying. Jack opened his mouth and said I was crazy — no child cried. I waved a hand at him and just in case have carefully checked all children. All were no signs of life, bluish ice. I went back to work, looked at the brain, still open, and I again started to hear a baby crying. The second time I ran to the fridge. Eugene went for me: — Are you crazy? Lying and lies, nobody cries... I got mad and closed the room. As you know, the door is iron, heavy, sound does not skip. The bodies were removed, checked, and was diagnosed with "congenital heart defect", put it back and started again to sew... and a crying baby! Only here, in the breakout room. I thought it was Jack was playing with me, but he sat quietly in the hallway. But the wailing continued. I decided to quickly finish the job, citing the fact that processed today. Quickly removed the boy took the girl. Just made the cut — I again heard a cry, like a child crying in pain. I don't know why, but I gave it like infamous A. Sudarushkin. Indeed, the crying immediately stopped... Because I believe in the existence of another world. And every time when I open children to do the anesthesia."