Сочинить рассказ обо моей семье,мама,папа,брат и я

Hello! my name is Liza) She is pretty, young-looking woman with long dark hair and shining grey eyes. My mother works as a secretary in the office, she’s intelligent and she is always dressed in style . She is kind and social person, she is in good mood most time. My mother has a lot of friends and they often visit her. Mom has real talent in cooking. I like to help her in the kitchen. My father Alex is 38 years old. He’s tall and well-build man with dark eyes and hair. He is a former volleyball player and still is in good shape . He is physical education teacher at school. My father is also a coach of the school volleyball team. Computer is his hobby. He knows everything about modern devices and also he can repair them. My father is calm and friendly person. My grandparents are not very old. They live not far from us in a private house with a big garden in the yard. They both retired and now spend most of their time in the garden. They are my father’s parents. As for my mother parents they live abroad. Last time I saw them on last year Christmas party. They are kind and cheerful people. I have many cousins. One of them Sveta is also my best friend. Sveta is 2 years older. She is funny and clever; I can talk with her for hours. She plays piano and sings well. Sveta’s always willing to help me with studying. We usually have a real good time together. I like my family.