Английский язык
Сообщение про репортера
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Reporter SMI.poslanny officer on the scene and giving information to the editor - reportazh.V principle, the reporter must be well made liberal arts education. He must know the language, literature, history, political science, economics, sociology, psychology, math and science. In a professional environment yet not found a consensus as to what is preferable - to recruit competent experts to work and make it a journalist or work on the "specialization" (in a particular area) competent reporter.
