Составить 12 предложений в Passive Voice. 4 отрицательных , 4 утверждения , 4 вопроса. 18 Баллов

Английский язык
Составить 12 предложений в Passive Voice. 4 отрицательных , 4 утверждения , 4 вопроса. 18 Баллов
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1My car is served twice a year. 2The trees were planted yesterday. 3She will be given an award for the best song. 4He has just been interviewed . 1My car isn't served twice a year. 2The trees weren't planted yesterday. 3She won't be given an award for the best song. 4He hasn't just been interviewed. 1How often is my car served? 2When were the tree planted? 3What will she be given an award for? 4Who has just been interviewed?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Помогите пожалуйста! Никак не могу решить нужна ваша помощь
Ответить
Математика
Помогите пж номер 1494 и 1495
Ответить
Математика
Помогите плиз только обведёные
Ответить
Математика
Решите уравнения с проверкой 1) 16, 1-(х-3,8)=11,3 2) 25,34-(2,7+у) = 15,34
Ответить
Английский язык
Переведите,прошу,срочно надо! Ten sixty-six, nineteen ninety-four, seventeen nineteen, twenty eleven, eighteen fifty-seven.
Ответить