Составить 12 предложений в Passive Voice. 4 отрицательных , 4 утверждения , 4 вопроса. 18 Баллов

1My car is served twice a year. 2The trees were planted yesterday. 3She will be given an award for the best song. 4He has just been interviewed . 1My car isn't served twice a year. 2The trees weren't planted yesterday. 3She won't be given an award for the best song. 4He hasn't just been interviewed. 1How often is my car served? 2When were the tree planted? 3What will she be given an award for? 4Who has just been interviewed?