Составить краткий разказ о своей комнате для девочки на английском

My room is small, but it is very cozy and bright. My room belongs only to me and no one shares it with me. In addition, my room is the most distant from the other rooms in my house and no one can eavesdrop on me. There is a bed, bookshelves and a writing desk with a computer on it. My room is not just a place where I can relax, it is also a place where I can work! There are many large and exotic plants. It creates a special atmosphere here. I love traveling and soccer, so on the walls in my room there are a lot of pictures and posters of footballers or different countries. Also I collect model cars, so on my shelf you can see a number of beautiful and old-fashioned cars. I personally believe that precisely this collection of selected cars and posters on the walls makes my room a bit special and unique. There is also a stereo system and a guitar. Sometimes when I stay home alone, I turn on the music at full volume, or play guitar with friends. No matter what anyone says, my room is great!