Составьте 5 различных типов вопросов 1) Mary has got two brothers 2) Liz and Jane are good at Maths. 3) Mike can help his friends with English 4) here is a pointer on the table 5) Harry is the best pupil in our class

Английский язык
Составьте 5 различных типов вопросов 1) Mary has got two brothers 2) Liz and Jane are good at Maths. 3) Mike can help his friends with English 4) here is a pointer on the table 5) Harry is the best pupil in our class
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)How many brother mary have? 2)In wich subject Jane and Liza good at? 3)How Mike can help?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Решите уравнение 2*х+3*х+х=936 заранее спасибо
Ответить
Математика
Решите пожалуйста уравнение.
Ответить
Математика
Прямокутник ABCD, у якому AB = 3 см, а BC = 5 см. Якi його периметр i площа?
Ответить
Математика
-5/9*0.87+-5/9*1.83=?
Ответить
Русский язык
Слово "перед" какой части речи?
Ответить