Составьте 5 различных типов вопросов 1) Mary has got two brothers 2) Liz and Jane are good at Maths. 3) Mike can help his friends with English 4) here is a pointer on the table 5) Harry is the best pupil in our class

Английский язык

Составьте 5 различных типов вопросов 1) Mary has got two brothers 2) Liz and Jane are good at Maths. 3) Mike can help his friends with English 4) here is a pointer on the table 5) Harry is the best pupil in our class

Автор: Гость