Составьте 5 различных типов вопросов 1) Mary has got two brothers 2) Liz and Jane are good at Maths. 3) Mike can help his friends with English 4) here is a pointer on the table 5) Harry is the best pupil in our class
Английский язык
Составьте 5 различных типов вопросов 1) Mary has got two brothers 2) Liz and Jane are good at Maths. 3) Mike can help his friends with English 4) here is a pointer on the table 5) Harry is the best pupil in our class
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)How many brother mary have? 2)In wich subject Jane and Liza good at? 3)How Mike can help?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Математика
Русский язык