Speak about sport in your life.You can mention: •the sports you like; •the sports you did or are doing; •what you prefer to do in different seasons; •sport in your school; •why sport is important to you. Помогите пожалуйс...
Английский язык
Speak about sport in your life.You can mention: •the sports you like; •the sports you did or are doing; •what you prefer to do in different seasons; •sport in your school; •why sport is important to you. Помогите пожалуйста составить рассказ!!!
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Sport in my life is usual think. I like different kinds of it. For example, during winter I always go skiing and skating; during summer, I play different games such as football and volleyball. In autumn and spring I usually go running. In school I have gym classes twice a week. There we try ourselves in all kind of sport. Also, I am a member of school basketball team. Sport is very important to me, because it help me to be strong, fit and healthy.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы