Speak about sport in your life.You can mention: •the sports you like; •the sports you did or are doing; •what you prefer to do in different seasons; •sport in your school; •why sport is important to you. Помогите пожалуйс...

Английский язык
Speak about sport in your life.You can mention: •the sports you like; •the sports you did or are doing; •what you prefer to do in different seasons; •sport in your school; •why sport is important to you. Помогите пожалуйста составить рассказ!!!
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Sport in my life is usual think. I like different kinds of it. For example, during winter I always go skiing and skating; during summer, I play different games such as football and volleyball. In autumn and spring I usually go running. In school I have gym classes twice a week. There we try ourselves in all kind of sport. Also, I am a member of school basketball team. Sport is very important to me, because it help me to be strong, fit and healthy.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Литература
Как и почему Виктор Перестукино оказался в стране Невыученных уроков?
Ответить
Физика
Помогите с заданием 3 и 4 ФИЗИКА 8 КЛАСС
Ответить
Химия
это ответ как удалить накипь в чайнике химическим способом
Ответить
Математика
Помогите пожалуйста 2c(d²+4,для c=25,d=16
Ответить
Алгебра
Решите номер 10. Есть вложение.
Ответить