Английский язык
Срочно!!! 1. I ___ a message from Kelly las saturday. a) have got b) got 2. The book wasn't so heavy as he ___ a) has thought b) had thought 3. My mother wasn't at the shop when I ___ a) had come b) came 4. Some smiling men ___ the piano a) were playing b) had played 5. we ___ for about an hour when is started to rain a) were playing. b) had been playing 6. For long month she ___ his secret a) had been keeping b) had kept 7. If we ___ the 10:30 train, we ___ too early a) catch, will arrive. b) will catch 8. we ___ a party. ___ you ___? a) will have, Are ... coming b) are having, Will ... come
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.a) have got  2.a) has thought 3.b) came 4.b) had played 5.a) were playing.  6.b) had kept 7.a) catch, will arrive 8.b) are having, Will ... come
