Срочно!!! 1. I ___ a message from Kelly las saturday. a) have got b) got 2. The book wasn't so heavy as he ___ a) has thought b) had thought 3. My mother wasn't at the shop when I ___ a) had come b) came 4. Some smiling men ___ the piano a) were playing b) had played 5. we ___ for about an hour when is started to rain a) were playing. b) had been playing 6. For long month she ___ his secret a) had been keeping b) had kept 7. If we ___ the 10:30 train, we ___ too early a) catch, will arrive. b) will catch 8. we ___ a party. ___ you ___? a) will have, Are ... coming b) are having, Will ... come
1.a) have got 2.a) has thought 3.b) came 4.b) had played 5.a) were playing. 6.b) had kept 7.a) catch, will arrive 8.b) are having, Will ... come
