Срочно нужно сочинение (120-150 слов) по английскому языку на тему "Computers: A Blessing or a Curse"

In many ways computers and their ability to connect to the internet seems to be a tremendous blessing. After all, they allow us to access a tremendous amount of information. We can more easily research almost any topic we can think of. Computers can use such a wide variety of programs. They can check our spelling or grammar usage. They allow us to compile vast data bases of information and allow us to access that information in a large variety of ways. With computers we can store or transmit information thus saving on the need to have warehouses of paper of stored information that can be very difficult to search through and locate what we need. With spell check we become much less concerned with learning how to spell. With grammar check we find it less demanding to learn correct grammar usage. With the ability to develop and access huge databases of information we get lazy about learning and remembering things we can easily look up. Even doctors get lax in their study of diagnosing symptoms of their patients.