Английский язык
СРОЧНО!! Очень надо! Что вставить? 1. I ... to the seaside 3 years ago. a) have gone b) went c) go 2. We decide ... at the hotel. a) stay b) stayed c) to stay 3) Where did you ... last weekend? a) go b) went c) have gone 4. They ... for Kyiv by plane yesterday. a) have left b) leave c) left
1)b 2)c 3)a 4)c ....'...................
