СРОЧНО! ОТВЕТИТЬ НА ВОПРОСЫ, ПОЖАЛУЙСТА 8.Can you do anything in the way of the arts youself? What can you do? What art would you like to be really good at? Why? 9. What arts are the most popular nowadays? Do you think the a...

Английский язык
СРОЧНО! ОТВЕТИТЬ НА ВОПРОСЫ, ПОЖАЛУЙСТА 8.Can you do anything in the way of the arts youself? What can you do? What art would you like to be really good at? Why? 9. What arts are the most popular nowadays? Do you think the arts will eventually die? What makes you think that? some of 10. Which of the two is more popular nowadays theatre or cine ma? Which of them do you prefer? 11. Do you think radio and television are arts?
8) I play the guitar a little but I would certainly like to play better because it is very difficult and if something's difficult and challenging I take it up. Music is very appealing as for me. 9) I think painting is the most popular art nowadays. I do not think the arts will ever die because it is very spiritual and was made specifically to express our emotions. As long as we are humans it will never die. 10) I think cinema is ore popular than theater. Basically I prefer cinema because it's more captivating than theater. 11)They are definitely arts because it takes a lot of skills to make a radio or TV programme interesting for the listener of the viewer
