СРОЧНО!!!!! Перевести на английский!!! 1. Джон задул свечу минуту назад и сказал, что он почти все зделал. 2. Как он выглядит? - Он небольшого роста, у него голубые глаза и светлые волосы. 3 Что он за человек? - Он добрый и все...

1. John blew out the candle and said a moment ago, that it's almost all create one. 2. How does it look like? - He is small in stature, he had blue eyes and blond hair. 3 What kind of person he? - He is kind and always helps everyone. 4 Nick had just started the clock, but they do not go. 5. My little brother had never heard of Roadle Dale. 6. You sit together with somebody at the desk? 7. She was always cheerful child. 8. Little Sara has just scored a mouth full of candy. She eats them? 9.On never said anything to regret. 10. You someday lit candles? When you did the last time? Where was it? 11. A minute ago Helena wrapped a scarf around his throat, and then unwound again.