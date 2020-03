СРОЧНООО!!!! Complex Object. Упражнение 3 Данное задание аналогично первому, только в эт??м случае перевод предложений нужно осуществить с английского на русский. 1.We didn’t expect the policeman to be such an impolite perso...

Английский язык

СРОЧНООО!!!! Complex Object. Упражнение 3 Данное задание аналогично первому, только в эт??м случае перевод предложений нужно осуществить с английского на русский. 1.We didn’t expect the policeman to be such an impolite person. 2.We want you to deliver our goods by the end of July. 3.I expected her to be invited there. 4.They didn’t expect him to be asked about it. 5.I heard his name mentioned several times during the meeting. 6.He didn’t notice us come closer. 7.Have you seen them laughing at something? 8.We didn’t expect it to be announced on the radio. 9.I want her tell us what is she going to do this evening. 10.I think you will hear her sing this evening. 11.When he heard his son crying he stood up and went to the nursery. 12.I don’t want anyone take my clothes. 13.He wants us to come today. 14.I want you to wait me here. 15.He wants his son to become a doctor. 16.Do you want him to help you? 17.I never heard him speak French. 18.He didn’t hear me knock on the door. 19.I heard him return home. 20.I never saw him swimming.

Автор: Гость