Study the dictionary definition and the examples. Then paraphrase the sentences below. Example: Andy has mathemical ability. = Andy is good at maths. 1. Ann has linguistic ability. 2. Maria has musical ability. 3. Blind peopl...

Английский язык

Study the dictionary definition and the examples. Then paraphrase the sentences below. Example: Andy has mathemical ability. = Andy is good at maths. 1. Ann has linguistic ability. 2. Maria has musical ability. 3. Blind people have good hearing ability. 4.These kids have acting ability. 5. I don't have athletic ability. 6. He showed his abilities as leader.

