Тема: THERE IS/THERE ARE Задание: Complete the text with it or there in each space. Tropical forests grow near the Equator where (a) ...... is warm and (b) …… are only two seasons, rainy and dry. (с) ...... is normally 20—25 C in a tropical forest and (d) ...... is only a drop of about 5 oC in the coldest months. (e) ...... is a lot of rain, on average more than 200 cm per year (f) ...... is poor soil, and (g) ....... is difficult for plants on the forest floor to develop, as tall trees (25—35 metres) block the light. (h) ...... are many plants, birds, animals and insects. (i) ...... are different kinds of tropical forests with different kinds of trees. (j) ...... depends on the temperature and the amount of rainfall. In temperate forests, (k) ...... are four seasons with a cold winter. (l) ....... is impossible for the trees to grow all the year round in a temperate forest, and (m) ....... is a growing season of only 140—200 days, (n) ...... is also a greater range of temperatures, from -30 to 30 oC, and (o) ...... rains throughout the year (75—150 cm). As (p) ....... is cooler and drier here, trees are smaller, (q) ....... is more light, and the soil is richer. (r) ...... are many deciduous trees in these forests, and (s) ....... is common to find many animals and birds. Again, (t) ...... is a range of forest types depending on the annual rainfall

