Английский язык

Тесты. Английский. 1. Choose the correct item. 1. Kari ………………….. tome that she was entering Oxford the following year. a) said b) told c) asked 2. Dad ……………………. to give me a lift to the University. a) agreed b) threatened c) ordered 3. Henry suggested ……………….. out somewhere that night. a) to go b) going c) to have gone 4. The teacher told us that water ……………………….. at100°C. a) is boiling b) boils c) has boiled 5. Henry informed that new materials were arriving …………… . a) the week before b) the following week c) the previous week 6. The manager wants to know how long they ………………… in London. a) had been b) have been c) were 7. Sandra asked …………….. she could join our company. a) that b) whether c) something 8. They said that they …………………. early the next morning. a) would arrive b) had arrived c) had been arriving 9. My boss told that we………………… to change some data in the business plan. a) might b) had to c) needed 10. Sara said that she was going to the conference the …………………… week. a) last b) that c) following 11. Den said he ………................... meet me after work and told me to take a taxi. a) shall b) should c) couldn’t 12. Robert ………………….. looking for another paint supplier. a) demanded b) warned c) suggested

